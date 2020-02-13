President Duterte to Filipinos amid COVID-19 threat: Stay calm, be vigilant

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, Feb. 12, called on Filipinos to stay calm but remain vigilant amid the novel coronavirus threat.

In a video message posted on RTVM’s Facebook page, the President said there was so far no recorded local transmission of COVID-19, with the country’s confirmed cases still pegged at three.

He said the government “together with the World Health Organization, medical societies and partners in private sectors is addressing the challenge and preparing for any eventuality.”

“To our kababayans who remain in lockdown areas in China, I assure you that the government is ready to bring you home if you want. Hindi naman kayo papabayaan,” he said, noting that 30 Filipinos have already been repatriated and were currently quarantined in the New Clark City in Tarlac.

He urged the public to just follow the guidelines set by the World Health Organization and practice good hygiene.

Those with respiratory illnesses, he said, should wear face masks.

While it is “normal to feel anxious, concerned and even afraid,” Duterte said Filipinos should “remain calm, vigilant, responsible..”

“..And I also ask your trust and cooperation, support as we face the challenge. Tayo ay magkaisa together as one nation, this challenge can be overcome,” he said. With a report from Vic Somintac