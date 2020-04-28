President Duterte to FDA, DOST: Hire more personnel for 24-hour ops

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Science and Technology to operate 24 hours a day.

In a public speech on Monday night, the President said this was because the country was “fighting a war,” making reference to the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far infected 7777 people.

“We are operating in a crisis kaya sabi ko, for the FDA and ‘yung kay secretary sa DOST, magdoble sila ng tao and the FDA pati ‘yung mga laboratories ng DOST, your offices must run 24 hours,” the President said.

The President said he has authorized the two to employ “as many people,” such as medical technologists or medicine graduates who are waiting for the results of the board exam.

“…Or anybody from the health services, if you want to give your services, volunteer,” he said.

The FDA makes assessments of COVID-19 detection kits and medicines for use by the general population.

The DOST, on the other hand, is in charge of looking for remedies against the virus.

Earlier, President Duterte increased the reward for any Filipino who would discover a vaccine against COVID-19, from P10 million to at least P50 million.