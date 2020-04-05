President Duterte to donate one month’s worth of salary for COVID-19 response

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has committed to donate one month’s worth of his salary to help fund the country’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 emergency.

This is according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement on Sunday, April 5.

According to Panelo,Assistant Secretaries of the Offices of the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and Presidential Spokesperson have also committed to donate at least 10% of their income directly to the Office of Civil Defense this month, and “will continue providing financial and relief assistance from their salaries to groups who are at the frontline of this health crisis in the succeeding months.”

“The Office of the President is pleased to know that the two other branches of the government have their own program of helping the battle against COVID-19 even as we acknowledge the support given by various heads of offices and agencies in their personal capacities to thwart the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said majority of Cabinet members had committed to giving 75 percent of their salaries to the COVID-19 response.

The government has allotted P275 billion against COVID-19.