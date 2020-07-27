President Duterte to DILG, DSWD: Probe complaints some PUV drivers did not receive cash assistance from gov’t

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 27, ordered a probe into complaints some public utility vehicle drivers did not receive financial assistance from the government.

The President gave the order to the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development as he noted 4.3 million poor and low-income families benefited from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

He added 92.2 million received assistance under the unconditional cash transfer program amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that while distribution of the cash assistance was “not perfect,” the long arm of the law would catch up to the unscrupulous individuals.

The DILG has filed charges against local government officials and at least 100 barangay officials and workers allegedly involved in anomalies related to the cash assistance distribution.