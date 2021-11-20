President Duterte to attend ASEAN-China Special Summit virtually on Nov. 22

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-China Special Summit virtually on Nov. 22.

The Office of the President made the announcement after the Department of Foreign Affairs hit China for firing water cannons on what it said were Philippine boats on Ayungin Shoal.

China claimed the Philippine boats were in its waters, which the Philippines has contended were in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

According to the OP, President Duterte’s attendance was upon the invitation of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China.

“…The President will join his ASEAN counterparts to take stock of the achievements of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations over the past three decades and chart the future of the partnership for the next 30 years,” the OP said.

The OP said the President was “expected to articulate Philippine positions on key areas of cooperation and regional issues.”

President Duterte will be joined by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, and Senator Bong Go.

Presidential Assistant for Foreign Affairs Robert Borje, and Social Welfare Undersecretary Luzviminda Ilagan will also attend the meeting.

Xi and Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is the ASEAN chair this year, co-chair the summit.