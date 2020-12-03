President Duterte to address UN General Assembly special session on COVID-19

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte will address a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palace said on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The Palace said the President is expected to deliver the Philippine statement on December 3, New York time.

“Of particular concern for President Duterte are universal access to anti-COVID-19 technologies and products and the need for global efforts to ensure availability of safe and effective vaccines to peoples of developing nations,” the Palace said.

This is the second time the President will address the UNGA.

In September, the President called for universal access to COVID-19 vaccines before the UNGA’s High Level General Debate.

The Philippine government has said it was eyeing vaccination off 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.