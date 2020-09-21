President Duterte to address UN for first time since taking office in 2016

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte will address the United Nations for the first time since he assumed the presidency.

This is according to chief of presidential protocol Roberto Borje, who said the President himself will speak at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly.

He said the President, who had previously sent foreign secretaries to the event, is expected to be among the first set of speakers, and will address the body virtually on Sept. 23, Philippine time.

He said the President will speak on the country’s COVID-19 response.

“The President will articulate principled Philippine positions on peace and security, which includes terrorism and geopolitical developments in Asia and the Pacific,” Borje added.

In 2016, the President threatened to leave the UN following criticisms of the country’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Last year, the Palace said it would deny entry to UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard, who urged a probe into the campaign that was largely popular among Filipinos based on surveys.

The Palace reiterated the country’s sovereignty, and denied the Philippines was not following the rule of law in going after those engaged in illegal drugs.