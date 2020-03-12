President Duterte to address nation today

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to address the nation tonight amid the rise in novel coronavirus cases in the country.

The Palace did not give details about what the President would say at 6:30 p.m.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, however, said the contents of the resolution from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will be announced to the public after the approval of the same by the President.

The Philippines has so far recorded 49 COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines has imposed a travel ban on China, Hong Kong and other areas as a precaution against the virus.