President Duterte thumbs down proposal to place M. Manila on lockdown

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, March 10, thumbed down the proposal to place Metro Manila on lockdown following the increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases.

“We haven’t reached that kind of contamination,” the President said, noting that it was “too early.”

Duterte echoed the sentiment of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who had said the lockdown proposed by Albay Rep. Joey Salceda was “premature.”

He said the government needs to see evidence of sustained community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the government announced the cases had reached 24.