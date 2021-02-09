President Duterte thanks Congress for expected passage of Bayanihan 3

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Feb. 9, thanked Congress for the expected passage of the Bayanihan 3 law that would allocate funds for the country’s economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thank Congress for understanding us and giving us the support, the critical support we badly need to discharge our duties,” the President said.

The President made the statement as he noted he did not “begrudge” members of the House and the Senate “if they are over-strict sa mga bagay-bagay sa paggastos nito.”

He said “we will see to it the money is not wasted and worse it will go into corruption.”

Over the weekend, Speaker Lord Velasco said he was proposing another version of a Bayanihan law 3 that would allocate P420 billion in funds for the country.

The proposed law was co-authored by Marikina City 2nd District Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo.

He said so far, 115 members of major political parties and blocs in the House have expressed their intent to co-author the house bill.

At least two other proposed versions of the Bayanihan 3 law are pending before the House, while the Senate has other versions pending.