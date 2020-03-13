President Duterte tests negative for COVID-19

Senator Bong Go also negative for virus

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

According to Senator Bong Go, he also tested negative for COVID-19.

“We are fit and healthy to perform our duties,” Go said.

He said “just like our advice to the general public, we will take precautionary measures seriously and comply with the advice of our health officials in order to remain healthy and avoid the spread of the virus while still being able to perform our mandate to the Filipino people.”

“Now more than ever, we as elected officials should do everything we can to be of service to the Filipino people,” he said.

“The government as a whole should still do its job in a manner that will not put the health of others at risk. Hindi pwedeng ipagpaliban ang tulong sa kapwa Pilipino, tuloy tuloy dapat ang serbisyo,” he added. With a report from Meanne Corvera