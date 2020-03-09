President Duterte stands firm on decision to scrap VFA

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, March 9, stood firm on his decision to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement.

They cannot compel me. I refuse to be compelled. I have terminated it, tapos ang problema ko,” he said.

The President issued the statement after several senators went to the Supreme Court to ask it to declare any abrogation of a treaty or an agreement requires the approval of at least 2/3 of the Senate.

The senators, led by Senate President Tito Sotto, also asked the SC to compel Executive Secretary Salvador Panelo and Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to give their notice of withdrawal to the Senate for its concurrence.

“As far as I am concerned, we are beginning to count the 180 days for them to pack up and go. I am not reneging on the VFA [abrogation] and I am not going to America to discuss this with anybody though I respect highly of [US President Donald] Trump,” the President said, referring to the period within which the VFA, which governs the conduct of American soldiers in the country, should be deemed terminated after the notice of termination.

The President issued the order for the termination after the US cancelled Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s US visa.

The senator said he believed this was due to his role in the drug war as former national police chief.

He said the President’s order was due to one-sided foreign relations.