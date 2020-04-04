President Duterte accuses Chel Diokno of black propaganda vs gov’t

Diokno tells President to just focus on people’s needs

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has slammed lawyer Chel Diokno, accusing him of black propaganda against the government.

In a public address, the President also rebuked Diokno for taking on the case of a man accused of spreading fake news amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“Itong si Chel Diokno sinabi pa niya, ‘Sige ako mag-depensa sa inyo.’ Alam mo Chel Diokno, kayo ng opposition diyan. Huwag niyo pilitin ang pagkatao niyo… sa gobyerno,” he said.

“Kayo nag-sige taga-takbo ng black propaganda kasi malapit na eleksyon,” he added.

He said “kapag iyang tao ang ipalit niyo sa sunod na eleksyon, torpe talaga ang Pilipino.”

“Pranka. Wala na ako. Hindi na ako makialam,” the President added.

In a statement on Saturday, Diokno told Duterte to just focus on efforts to address the COVID-19 threat.

“Okay lang na pag-initan ninyo ako pero tutukan niyo rin ang pangangailangan ng mga tao,” Diokno said.

Prior to the President’s tirade, Diokno announced he had taken on the case of a man charged over his post accusing the government of misusing funds intended to address the COVID-19 crisis.

The man had said on social media that the government instead bought a P2-billion plane.

Diokno has also repeatedly criticized the government response to the COVID-19 emergency.