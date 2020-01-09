President Duterte signs law increasing gov’t workers’ pay

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law that will increase the salary of government workers, including nurses and teachers.

According to a photo release from Malacañang, the President signed the Salary Standardization Law of 2019 on Wednesday in the Palace.

Under the new law, the salary adjustment would be given in four tranches starting January 2020.

This would end in 2023.

Under the law, employees under Salary Grades 10 to 15 will get the highest increase– from 20 to 30 percent.

Those under SG 25 to 33 will have an increase of 8 percent.

Those under SG 1 to 10, on the other hand, will get an increased pay from 17.5 percent to 20.5 percent over four years.