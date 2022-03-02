President Duterte signs EO protecting refugees, asylum seekers

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order institutionalizing refugees’, stateless persons’, and asylum seekers’ access to protection services.

President Duterte signed Executive Order No. 163 that establishes an Inter-agency Committee on the Protection of Refugees, Stateless Persons, and Asylum Seekers on Feb. 28 and “ensure full protection of the rights of persons of concern to liberty and security, and freedom of movement.”

“Subject to applicable laws and issuances, the minimum standards for the treatment of refugees shall be assured..These shall include the provision of access to socioeconomic services, social security benefits, gainful employment, and humane working conditions, education, participation in judicial and administrative citizenship proceedings, legal assistance and access to courts, and freedom of religion,” the executive order said.

The Justice Secretary shall head the committee, with the chief of the Department of Social Welfare and Development as vice-chairperson.

Meanwhile, the heads of the Public Attorney’s Office, Department of Foreign Affairs, and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines are members of the committee.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the ability of refugees, stateless persons and asylum seekers to cross borders to seek protection, bringing to fore the need to integrate and institutionalize relevant policies and programs of government agencies and ensure that these communities of people are properly protected and accorded the widest possible exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms,” the EO said.