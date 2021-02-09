President Duterte signs EO creating National Amnesty Commission

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order creating a National Amnesty Commission.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the commission–which would be composed of seven members–would assess the amnesty applications of individuals facing criminal charges, including rebellion.

“This is part of the efforts toward peace, where we offer the hand of peace to some groups so they can go back to normal and peaceful lives,” he said.

Amnesty, when granted, absolves a person of criminal liabilities, and therefore also of the penalties leveled against him or her if he or she has been convicted.

Roque said the absolution of criminal liabilities, however, still needs the concurrence of Congress.

“Kaya po kinakailangan din ang concurrence sa Kongreso ito dahil binubura hindi lang iyong pangyayari kung hindi pati po ang parusa,” Roque said.

Of the seven members of the commission, the chair and two regular members are appointed by the President.

Roque said the secretaries of Justice, Defense, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity are ex-officio members of the commission.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity will act as the secretariat of the commission.