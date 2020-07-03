President Duterte signs anti-terrorism bill into law

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the anti-terrorism bill into law.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the confirmation in a statement on Friday, July 3.

According to Roque, the President signed Republic Act No. 11479, which effectively replaces the Human Security Act of 2007, after taking the time to study it together with his legal team, and “weighing the concerns of different stakeholders.”

Prior to its passage, some sectors including activists already denounced the bill, saying it could be used to stifle dissent.

They in particular criticized the detention period of up to 14 days without charges against suspected terrorists allowed under the law, among others.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had also asked the President not to sign the bill, citing concerns about what she said were the “blurring of important distinctions between criticism, criminality and terrorism.”

Former law enforcers such as Senators Ping Lacson and Bato dela Rosa, both former Philippine National Police chiefs, and current law enforcers, however, hailed the bill, saying it would give teeth to the then-antiterrorism law, and would protect the rights of lawmen when dealing with suspected terrorists.

Roque also told Bachelet some countries had “more draconian” terrorism laws such as the United States.

“The signing of the aforesaid law demonstrates our serious commitment to stamp out terrorism, which has long plagued the country and has caused unimaginable grief and horror to many of our people,” Roque said.

He said terrorism, after all, “strikes anytime and anywhere.”

“It is a crime against the people and humanity; thus, the fight against terrorism requires a comprehensive approach to contain terrorist threat,” he said.

“Together, let us defeat terrorism and make our communities safe and secure under the rule of law,” he added.

Lacson hailed the passage of the measure, which was approved several days before it was set to lapse into law, saying “much credit” goes to President Duterte.

“With all the pressure coming from different directions against the signing of the Anti-Terrorism Bill into law, at the end of the day, it is his strong political will that mattered most,” he said.

“I cannot imagine this measure being signed under another administration. If only for this, I take my hat off to the President,” he added.