President Duterte says he asked Año to handle, “fix” PNP until the end of his term

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Dec. 30, said he has asked Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano to lead the Philippine National Police.

“Dito okay lang, sa mga probinsiya mahusay ang mga pulis. But in Manila… that’s why I did not appoint a PNP (chief), ” the President said in a speech in North Cotabato.

As Interior Secretary, Año oversees the PNP.

Año had recommended three police officials to the chief PNP post-Police Lieutenant General Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar and Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa– after Oscar Albayalde resigned following allegations he intervened in the cases filed against 13 of his men who were behind an irregular drug raid in Pampanga in 2013 in October.

“You fix the police so by the time we make the exit two years from now at least ang problema ng Pilipino medyo hindi na masyadong mabigat,” Duterte added.