President Duterte sacks OCD official for “lack of trust, confidence”

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has fired a deputy administrator from the Office of the Civil Defense.

In an interview over GMA 7 on Friday, May 22, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Assistant Secretary Kristoffer Purisima was sacked due to “lack of trust and confidence.”

Roque said Purisima’s office is at the forefront of giving aid during calamities, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Roque, another official has submitted an irrevocable resignation.

He did not however identify the official or the office the official is from.

He said the official would be identified within the day.