President Duterte: Robredo “a colossal blunder”

(Eagle News)–“A colossal blunder.”

This was how President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, Jan. 7, described Vice President Leni Robredo after she said the administration’s drug war was a “massive failure.”

The President reiterated Robredo, for all these years, has “done nothing.”

The President has already said Robredo did not have the capacity to lead the country.

He, however, appointed her as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee Against Illegal Drugs last year, so she could, according to the Palace, help instead of criticize.

Less than a month into the job, though, Duterte fired Robredo after her taunts the President should just fire her if he did not trust her.

“Pinagbigyan ka na nga, binastos ka pa,” the Palace had said.

On Monday, Robredo released her report on the drug war that said only 1 percent of drug users and pushers had been reduced.