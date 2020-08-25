President Duterte renews vow to go after PhilHealth officials involved in corruption

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated his vow he would go after PhilHealth officials involved in corruption.

In a public address aired on Tuesday, Aug. 25, the President said he would devote the two years remaining in his term if he has to.

“One of the few things that I can do in the remaining two years of my term. Uubusin ko ito, yung panahon ko, to work on the cases on people who are involved in the PhilHealth (anomalies),” he said.

He said he would even affix his signature on the justice department’s report on the alleged anomalies.

In the same speech, the President urged the public to separate PhilHealth from government as a whole.

He gave the assurance the funds allotted for the country’s COVID-19 response were being used properly, and that the government would account for them in due time.

This is not the first time the President vowed to go after corrupt officials in PhilHealth.

He made the same vow in a public speech on Aug. 11, as the House of Representatives and the Senate continued their probes into the allegations of corruption made by Thorrsson Montes Keith, anti-fraud officer who resigned from PhilHealth.

Keith had alleged P15 billion worth of government funds had been pocketed by the PhilHealth “mafia.”

The hearings in Congress are also centering on the allegations a proposed IT system by PhilHealth was overpriced.

“Huwag kayong magkakamali. Itong PhilHealth, sabi ko: Yayariin ko kayo. Maniwala kayo,” the President had said.

The probes in Congress, which are in aid of legislation, are apart from the probe being conducted by the Department of Justice, which has created a task force for that purpose.

The Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission is also conducting its probe.