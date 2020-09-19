President Duterte rejects reduced physical distance rule; 1-meter minimum distance among commuters to be implemented

(Eagle News)–Commuters will have to retain at least a one-meter distance in modes of public transportation.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte decided against the reduced physical distance rule which the Department of Transportation started implementing on Monday, Sept. 14, with a reduction to 0.75 meters of the minimum distance among commuters.

This was, however, later suspended following opposition by some Cabinet members and other medical experts, who expressed fears of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Palace had said President Duterte would make a final decision on the rule on Thursday, Sept. 17, then later said the decision could be out by Monday, Sept. 21, instead.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the President’s decision on Saturday, Sept. 19.

“Ang desisyon po ng Presidente, mananatili ang one-meter social distancing sa pampublikong transportasyon na sasamahan din ng pagsuot ng face mask, face shield, bawal po ang salita at bawal po ang pagkain sa mga pampublikong transportasyon,” Roque said.

Had the reduced physical distance rule been approved, after two weeks, the minimum 0.75-meter physical distance among commuters would be further reduced to 0.5 meters.

After another two weeks, this would have been reduced to 0.3 meters.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade and chief implementer of the national action plan against COVID-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. had expressed support for the rule, noting that commuters were safe for as long as other safety and health protocols such as the wearing of face masks and face shields, and the ban on talking in modes of public transportation were in place.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, however, opposed it, with the Department of Health releasing a statement urging commuters to opt for public transport that requires at least a one-meter distance among passengers.