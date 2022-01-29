President Duterte promotes 9 Coast Guard Captains to rank of Commodore

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the promotion of nine Philippine Coast Guard captains.

According to the PCG, the following have been promoted to Commodore upon the recommendation of Transportation Secretary Art Tugade:

CG Captain Rommel A Supangan – Chief of Staff of Coast Guard Fleet

CG Captain Marco Antonio P Gines – Commander of PCG District Eastern Visayas

CG Captain Vivien Jane E Cay – Deputy Chief of Coast Guard Staff for Human Resource Management, CG-1

CG Captain Eduardo P De Luna Jr – Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Fleet

CG Captain Glenda T Pereyra – Deputy Chief of Coast Guard Staff for Civil Relations Service, CG-7

CG Captain Marifem U Isaac –Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Inspector General-Internal AffairsCG

Captain Philipps Y Soria – Commander of PCG Aviation Force

CG Captain Angel Z Viliran – Commander of PCG District Palawan

CG Captain Rodolfo S Ingel Jr – Commander of PCG Dental Service

Of those promoted, eight are general line officers of the PCG—Supangan, Gines, Cay, De Luna Jr., Pereyra, Isaac, Soria, and Viliran.

Ingel is a technical line officer.

President Duterte signed their appointment papers on Jan. 25.