President Duterte pays tribute to COVID-19 frontliners in Day of Valor message

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, April 9, paid tribute anew to COVID-19 frontliners, likening their valor to the courage of the people who fought for the country’s freedom.

“As we continue to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we take a moment to honor the fortitude displayed by our selfless and dedicated frontliners whose unrelenting commitment in this fight reflects the heroism of the warriors of Bataan that continues to inspire in us a greater sense of patriotism and solidarity during these trying times,” the President said in his Day of Valor message.

According to the President, this “valor of our forebears, which was exhibited during the defense of Bataan almost eight decades ago, has left an indelible mark in our history and shaped our indomitable spirit to rise after every fall.”

“Today, we honor our fallen soldiers whose sacrifice became the bedrock of our resolve to uphold our most cherished liberties.,” he said.

“May this awareness resonate among us as we strive to become worthy heirs to the nation that they fought and bled for,” he said.