President Duterte orders temporary ban on travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a temporary ban on travelers from mainland China and its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau.

Senator Bong Go made the disclosure in an interview over dzbb, following the country’s confirmation of its first novel coronavirus case.

“Taking into consideration the concerns raised by key government officials and health experts, the President made a decision and has agreed to adopt this recommendation and implement it immediately as additional precautionary measure to protect the Filipinos,” Go said.

He said if a person comes from another country “pero nanggaling ka sa China within 14 days before arrival at hindi ka Pilipino o Philippine resident, hindi ka makakapasok sa Pilipinas.”

Philippine residents who come from China, on the other hand, will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Earlier, the President announced a travel ban only on people coming from Hubei, where Wuhan, the seat of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is situated.

According to Go, the President took into consideration everything before deciding to go for the expanded travel ban.

“This is in line with the recommendations of DOH (Department of Health) as affirmed by the members of the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases,” he said.

“Nakinig na ang Pangulo sa hinaing ng mga Pilipino at nagdesisyon base sa rekomendasyon ng mga eksperto,” he added.