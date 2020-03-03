President Duterte orders probe into allegations of money laundering vs some Chinese nationals

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a probe into what Senator Richard Gordon said were huge amounts of cash being brought in by Chinese nationals.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the probe, which takes place amid speculations the money was under an money laundering scheme , would likely be headed by the Department of Finance.

Panelo also made the announcement as je revealed Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor and Anti-Money Laundering Council chair Benjamin Diokno gave President Rodrigo Duterte and the Cabinet updates on the legislative amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act and Human Security Act.

This took place during Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

“The successful passage of key amendments to the AMLA and the Human Security Act, according to Governor Diokno, will complement or boost our efforts towards an A-credit rating for the country,” Panelo said.