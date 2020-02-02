President Duterte orders establishment of quarantine facility to prevent nCoV spread

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the establishment of a repatriation and quarantine facility, as he ordered a mandatory 14-day quarantine for Filipinos and Philippine permanent resident visa holders coming from China and any of its special administrative regions.

In his written directive released by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Sunday, Feb. 2, President Duterte also ordered a temporary ban on foreign travelers, regardless of nationality, from China and its special administrative regions within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines.

The President issued the directive after the Philippines confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Department of Health confirmed the country’s second case, also the first death related to nCoV outside China.

The second case, a 44-year-old Chinese male, was the companion of the country’s first confirmed case.

The first case, a 38-year-old Chinese female, was reportedly stable.

Both came from Wuhan, China, the seat of the virus outbreak.

“With the safety of the country and all persons within our territory as prime considerations, and upon further advice from the Department of Health that the virus has affected all regions of China, the President has immediately approved the following recommended guidelines of the task force,” the directive said.