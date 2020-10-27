President Duterte orders DOJ-led task force to probe corruption in gov’t

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a Department of Justice-led task force to probe corruption in the entire government.

The President gave the order to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra in a memorandum from the Office of the President the chief executive read out in his taped address aired on Tuesday morning.

The President said the task force, which was formed in August to probe corruption allegations in PhilHealth, could focus on government corruption allegations based on their gravity, and the effect on goods and services that should have been delivered.

Earlier, the President noted there was corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways but stood by Secretary Mark Villar, who he noted had many accomplishments.

In his previous pronouncements, the President added Villar, the son of property mogul Manny Villar, could not be corrupt because he was already too rich.

Following its probe of PhilHealth, the task force recommended the filing of charges against incumbent and former PhilHealth officials, including then-PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales.

His successor, Dante Gierran, later asked PhilHealth senior officials to tender their courtesy resignation as part of the government’s efforts to reorganize PhilHealth.

“It behooves upon me to see to it na itong corruption mahinto or at least maputol nang konti,” the President said.