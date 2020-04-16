President Duterte orders DOH to probe nine hospitals for allegedly refusing to accept patients

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, April 16, ordered the Department of Health to probe nine hospitals that allegedly refused to accept patients.

President Duterte made the order following reports a 65-year-old man died due to difficulty of breathing in Nueva Ecija after getting the refusal.

“Hospital kayo; you are the sanctuary of the sick, you do not choose the ailment of the patient you are accepting,” Duterte said.

He did not, however, name the hospitals.

“It is simply not within your power, morally, kaya mag-hanap kayo ng paraan on how to deal with the problem because you are a hospital,” he said.

Earlier, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the reports.