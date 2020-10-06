President Duterte orders destruction of seized illegal drugs “in one week”

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Oct. 5, ordered the destruction of illegal drugs being kept as evidence against accused personalities “in one week.”

The President gave the order as he noted that the illegal drugs could be again used and recycled in the market.

“Tutal, pag mag-ocular inspection, may prosecutor iyan.. You can also invite the (National Bureau of Investigation) and the forensic guy of the NBI will also conduct the examination at ganoon din sabihin,” he said.

He expressed hope the Supreme Court “will agree with me, just a few days after, they should be destroyed and be accounted for accurately.”

“I want all the shabu, residual or otherwise, however minimal, destroyed, all of it, by next week. One week. Do it one week. Destroy and get specimen,” he said.

The President has vowed to curb criminality, including illegal drugs, during his stay in office.

He has been very vocal against individuals engaged in the illegal drug trade, and expressed the need to protect the youth from the ill effects of the illegal substances.