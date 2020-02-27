President Duterte orders creation of task force vs animal-borne diseases

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the creation of a task force to prevent the entry and control the spread of animal-borne diseases.

The President ordered the creation of the National Task Force on Animal-Borne Diseases that will craft policies to the effect amid the outbreak of the African Swine Fever in some parts of the country.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the President met with government officials in the Palace to discuss the outbreak.

According to Executive Order 105 signed by Duterte on Feb. 23, the task force will be chaired by the Agriculture Secretary.

To serve as vice chairperson is the Health secretary.