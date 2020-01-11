President Duterte not keen on implementing ban on deployment of OFWs to Kuwait

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte is not keen on implementing a deployment ban on Kuwait.

In an ANC interview on Friday, the President said there were after all efforts being done to attain justice for the death of Jeanelyn Villavende.

“We do not see apathy there. And the police authorities there in Kuwait acted swiftly, and they have arrested the spouses,” the President said.

Villavende was reportedly killed by her employer’s wife.

Her remains were brought back to the Philippines on Wednesday.

The Philippine government imposed a deployment ban on new Filipino household service workers to Kuwait in response.