President Duterte: Next PNP chief to be known on Tuesday

(Eagle News) — The country’s next Philippine National Police will be known on Tuesday, May 3.

This is according to President Rodrigo Duterte himself, who held his Talk to the Nation on Monday, May 2.

According to the President, he will take a look at what the contenders for the post–as submitted by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año—have done in the past and at their track record in government.

Earlier, Año said he recommended two senior police officials to replace Carlos in his letter of recommendation to President Duterte.

The names, however, were not revealed to the public.

PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos is expected to retire on May 7 after reaching the mandatory age of retirement of 56.