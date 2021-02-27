President Duterte: NBI sole agency to probe PNP-PDEA shootout

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, Feb. 26, said the National Bureau of Investigation should be the sole agency to probe the shootout between the police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Senator Bong Go said the President made the remark in his meeting

with officials of the Philippine National Police and PDEA to discuss the shootout in Quezon City that left at least five killed.

Go said apart from PNP Chief Debold Sinas and PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva, also present at the meeting was Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Also seen in images from Go during the meeting was Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Earlier, the PNP and PDEA said a joint board inquiry would be conducted to determine how the shootout happened.

Both the PNP and PDEA said their men were conducting legitimate operations in the area.

Earlier in the day, the Palace said the President was saddened and expressed concern over what happened.

“Kailangan natin malaman ang katotohanan para ‘di na po mangyaring muli ang napakasakit na unfortunate incident na ito na napakasakit pong isipin na puro pa law enforcement agencies ang nagbabarilan,” Go said.