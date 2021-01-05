President Duterte, Misuari meet in Davao City

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte met with Moro National Liberation Front founding chair Nur Misuari in Davao City.

This is according to Senator Bong Go, who was also present during the meeting on Monday, January 4.

“Meron siyang mga concerns sa Tawi-Tawi and the President promised to take it up sa Cabinet,” Go said.

The President met with Misuari several times in the past prior to this meeting.

In November 2019, the President and Misuari discussed organizing the government and MNLF panels that would serve as bases for the peace coordinating committee.

A month later, they met again.

A Palace statement said during that meeting, the President “reiterated that he wants to make some headway towards peace at least before his term ends.”

In the same month, President Duterte named Misuari the special economic envoy on Islamic Affairs to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.