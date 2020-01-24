President Duterte meets with family of OFW detained in Bahrain

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte met with the family of the Overseas Filipino Worker who has been detained for several years in Bahrain for killing a Pakistani national, the Palace said on Friday, Jan. 24.

In a statement, the Palace said the President met the family of Roderick Aguinaldo at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Members of the family of Aguinaldo, who has been in detention for three years, were set to fly to Bahrain to see their loved one after the Bahraini government allowed them to do the same.

The President later proceeded to Leyte for the distribution of benefits to former rebels.

According to the Palace, the family had sought the help of Senator Bong Go in 2018.

“After consulting the matter with President Duterte, the latter appealed to the Bahraini king to commute Aguinaldo’s sentence. The Bahraini government vowed not to carry out capital punishment,” the statement said.

Go and Special Envoy to the Gulf Cooperation Council Amable Aguiluz V extended financial assistance to the family of Aguinaldo.

Aguinaldo’s three children also received scholarships from Aguiluz.