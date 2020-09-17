Featured News, National

President Duterte meets with Congress leaders to discuss measures vs corruption, red tape

Posted by Kaye Fe on

 

President Duterte met with Congress leaders on Wednesday night to discuss anti-corruption and anti-red tape bills, Senator Bong Go said./Senator Bong Go/

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte  met with Congress leaders on Wednesday night to discuss bills meant to curb corruption and red tape.

Apart from Senate President Tito Sotto and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, present in the meeting were Senator Bong Go, who shared these pictures, and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez.

Go said the meeting took place from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

President Duterte poses with Congress leaders and Senator Bong Go, with whom he met on Wednesday night./Senator Bong Go/

Go said the President was willing to become a resource person in Congress hearings for the passage of such measures.

The President has been vocal against red tape and corruption, warning government officials time and again of the serious consequences of sitting on papers and stealing government funds.

 

Related Posts