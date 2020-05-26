President Duterte meets with Army, Air Force officers; thanks them for their service

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, May 26, met with Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force officers at the Malacañang Golf Clubhouse.

In his short speech, the President congratulated the officers for their service.

“You do it out of passion, for the love of country, because we are all Filipinos and we know where to place ourselves when the time comes..kayo mga sundalo, piloto. Ako naman, by stroke of luck, I became President,” the President said.

President Duterte also recalled the time he negotiated with the New People’s Army for the release of hostages when he was Davao mayor, noting that his former aide, now Senator Bong Go and now-Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana were also there.

The President has been vocal about his support for uniformed personnel, noting their sacrifices for the country and their heroism.

Months after he assumed his post as chief executive in 2016, the President signed Executive Order No. 3 which gave soldiers and policemen a huge combat and incentive pay increase.

“There is an urgent need to increase the said benefits to improve the living conditions of the men in uniform who are engaged in combating threats to national security and public peace and order,” the President had said.

The hike took effect on Sept. 1 of that year.