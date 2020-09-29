President Duterte meets Cayetano, Velasco to discuss leadership in House

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte met with Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Lord Velasco on Tuesday night reportedly to discuss the leadership in the House.

Also present in the meeting were supporters of each congressman, who had come to a gentleman’s agreement to share the speakership in 2019.

Under the agreement, Cayetano would serve as Speaker for the first 15 months of the 18th Congress, while Velasco would serve as the House leader for the final 21 months.

Neither camp has released a statement on what was arrived at during the meeting, but media reports, citing sources, have said the original gentleman’s agreement would be honored, with Velasco taking over on Oct. 14.

The Palace has said it would be up to the House to release a statement on the meeting.