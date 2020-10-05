President Duterte: Don’t charge commuters for beep cards

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Oct. 5, called on the relevant agencies to make the beep cards used for commuting free of charge.

The President’s announcement came after the Department of Transportation said it had suspended the mandatory use of beep cards on Edsa Busway vehicles following complaints by commuters who were made to pay P80 for the card on top of the minimum required load of P65.

The DOTr said it was currently looking for another automatic fare system operator, after AF Payments Inc. refused to waive the card fees despite the government’s call.

AF Payments Inc. said it was giving the cards at cost, and said it would give 125000 cards for free instead.

“Card lang naman yan, ibigay na yan libre. Bakit pabayaran pa yan?” the President asked.

“Ayaw ko nang makita sunod na you have failed to make some provisions for this. You have to have extra beep diyan na magbigay kayo… Okay na yan, basta pasakayin ninyo ang mga tao,” he added.

Announcements in English

The President also lamented that announcements on the no-beep no-ride policy earlier announced by the DOTr were made in English, and in newspapers and radios.

The President noted not all people have access to these types of media.

“Ang problema ko lang, may mga taong di nakikinig sa radyo, lalo na yung mahihirap. Ano ba sa kanila yan?” he said.

“Tell me, sino ba ang recipient ng news ninyo?” he asked.