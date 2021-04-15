President Duterte lifts ban on new mining deals

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has lifted the ban on granting new mine agreements in a bid to spur economic growth.

In signing Executive Order No. 130, the government may now effectively “enter into new mineral agreements, subject to compliance with the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 and other applicable laws, rules, and regulations.”

Then-president Benigno Aquino III had ordered the ban in 2012 “until a legislation rationalizing existing revenue sharing schemes and mechanisms shall have taken effect.”

President Duterte’s lifting of the ban came as the Philippines dealt with a global COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the economy.

His EO said that much of the economic potential of mining was untapped since the country was only mining “less than 5%” of the Philippines’ mineral resources.

The EO noted that new mining agreements could spur the growth needed to support government programs and will result in increase in employment opportunities in rural areas.

The President said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, however, shall strictly implement mines’ safety and environmental policies.

It shall also ensure a strict implementation of and compliance with the recommended measures of the Mining Industry Coordinating Council involving all mining operations, “including other pertinent laws, rules and regulations, and the terms and conditions of the mineral agreements.”