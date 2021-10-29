President Duterte leads inauguration of seven newly-upgraded ports in Bohol

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte led on Friday, Oct. 29, the inauguration of seven newly-modernized in Bohol, part of the government’s infrastructure development thrust.

The rehabilitation and structure construction in the ports of Tagbilaran, Jagna, Ubay, Tapal, Talibon, Loon and Maribojoc, the President said, will “allow Bohol to accommodate more people and goods from neighboring provinces and contribute much the province’s recovery from the pandemic.”

“I am also confident that these ports will strengthen the capacity of Bohol as a catalyst of economic growth in Central Visayas. All these developments support this administration’s vision to provide our people with improved mobility as well as other comfortable, productive, and dignified life for every Filipino,” the President said.

DOTr Secretary Art Tugade, who was also in the inauguration, agreed, as he thanked the President for his leadership “na nagbigay ng suporta, inspirasyon, courage and endurance for us to be able to do this project.”

“Itong inauguration ceremony ng pitong puerto ay magpapakita at magpapatotoo na kami ay tumutupad sa aming pangako to make the Filipino life convenient and comfortable,” he said.

According to the DOTr, the seven newly-upgraded ports form part of the 472 commercial and social-tourism port projects completed by the DOTr and the Philippine Ports Authority since 2016.

“These developments will serve as the key drivers for economic, tourism, and commerce growth, as well as an impetus for income-generating activities,” the DOTr said.