President Duterte lauds “new breed of heroes” in Rizal Day message

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, December 30, extolled a “new breed of heroes” as the country celebrates Rizal Day.

In his virtual message commemorating the 124th death anniversary of the national hero, and aired during the flag-raising and wreath laying ceremony in Rizal Park in Manila, President Duterte noted that the new breed arose from the “trials we continue to face this year.”

He said they “have shown extraordinary courage in the face of unprecedented challenges,” while Rizal “enabled our forebears to rise against tyranny and build society founded by lessons taught in history.”

He urged Filipinos to do their part in “fostering solidarity, integrity and patriotism among our people as we pursue real and meaningful change in our society.”

“I join the entire nation in commemorating the 124th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal,” he said.

The President was represented by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana during the event.