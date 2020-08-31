President Duterte lauds Filipino frontliners in National Heroes’ Day message

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte hailed Filipino frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic in his National Heroes’ Day message on Monday, Aug. 31.

“Today we honor not only the valor of our forebears who fought for the motherland’s freedom but also the heroism of those who risk their lives fighting a different kind of enemy,” the President said in his video message aired during the celebration at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

The President called Filipinos battling the COVID-19 pandemic not only in the country but also abroad “modern-day heroes,” noting how they came to be amid the “present-day challenges posed by the current public health crisis..”

He expressed hope that “the bravery of our Filipino heroes, past and present, will inspire us all to face and overcome evil in the most formidable situations.”

“Together, let us become everyday heroes as we pursue a better future for everyone. Mabuhay ang bayaning Pilipino,” he said.