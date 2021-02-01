President Duterte imposes 60-day price ceiling on chicken, pork products in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed a 60-day price ceiling on chicken and pork products in Metro Manila.

Senator Bong Go made the announcement, as he hailed the President for the issuance of Executive Order No. 124.

“Kailangan natin itong solusyonan (increase in pork and chicken product prices) lalong-lalo na sa panahon ngayon na marami pong mga kababayan natin ang nawalan ng trabaho,” he said.

Go said the 60-day period may be extended by the President upon recommendation by the Department of Agriculture.

Earlier, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the Philippines was under a state of calamity due to the rising prices in those products as a result of the African Swine Flu in farms, the destruction of crops due to typhoons, and unscrupulous traders.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged local government units to ensure their local policies to prevent the spread of ASF were aligned with national policies, noting that cargoes should be allowed to pass unimpeded across LGU boundaries.