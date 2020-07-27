President Duterte hits ABSCBN owners at start of 5th SONA

President also slams Senator Drilon for allegedly defending Lopezes

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 27, started his fifth State of the Nation Address with a tirade against ABS-CBN’s owners.

In his speech, the President also slammed Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, who he said “arrogantly” said that rich families did not need to be oligarchs and “linked” the anti-political dynasty advocacy to the issue of oligarchy.

The President said Drilon cited in particular then the President’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and son, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte.

“Obviously he was defending the Lopezes that they are not oligarchs…Media is a powerful tool in the hands of oligarchs like the Lopezes who use their media outlets in their battles with political figures,” the President said.

According to the President, he himself was a “casualty of the Lopezes during the 2016 elections.”

The President in previous public speeches said he had paid for an ad to be aired over ABS-CBN when he was still Davao mayor and running for President, but he said this was never aired.

ABSCBN has since apologized to President Duterte.