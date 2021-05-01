President Duterte hails healthcare workers, frontliners in essential sectors in Labor Day message

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte hailed Filipino healthcare workers and frontliners in essential sectors for their unwavering commitment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In extolling Filipino workers in his Labor Day message, President Duterte noted Filipinos have found “new meaning” in the annual commemoration, as the country continues to battle COVID-19.

“This year, we honor our Filipino workers who–fueled not just by the desire to support their families and advance their careers–have tirelessly toiled these past several months to ensure that our society will continue to function in the face of an unprecedented health crisis that crippled industries across the world,” he said.

He expressed his “deepest gratitude” to the hardworking healthcare workers and frontliners on behalf of the nation for their commitment in “ensuring the unhampered delivery of goods and services that continue to sustain our communities and industries during these difficult times.”

In his message, the President also assured Filipino workers here and abroad that the government “will endeavor to work as vigorously as you have in creating an environment where security of tenure, statutory labor standards and workers’ rights are not only upheld and protected, but also cherished as the foundations of a strong and thriving workforce.”

“Together, let us rebuild a stronger and more resilient society that we can probably leave behind the succeeding generations of Filipinos,” he said.