President Duterte extends COVID-19 state of calamity in PHL for another year

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the state of calamity in the Philippines due to COVID-19 for another year.

The extension was contained in Proclamation No. 1218, which takes effect on Sept. 13 and will last until Sept. 11 of 2022.

The President signed the document on Sept. 10.

With the issuance of the proclamation, the national government and local government units get ample latitude to continue to implement the COVID-19 vaccination program, use appropriate funds, including the Quick Response funds, in disaster preparedness and response efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, monitor and control the prices of basic necessities, and afford basic services to the affected populations, the proclamation said.

All government agencies and LGUs were enjoined to continue rendering full assistance and ensure cooperation and mobilize the necessary resources to undertake “critical, urgent, and appropriate disaster response” aid and measures in a “timely manner” to curtail and eliminate the threat of COVID-19.

All law enforcement were also enjoined to continue to undertake measures to ensure peace and order.

The President first declared a state of calamity due to COVID-19 in March 2020, through Proclamation No. 929 s. 20.

The state of calamity was supposed to only last for six months but this was extended for a year through Proclamation No. 1021 s. 2020 promulgated in Sept. of that year.