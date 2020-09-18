President Duterte extends COVID-19 state of calamity in PHL

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the state of calamity in the country due to COVID-19.

In signing Proclamation No. 1021, the President effectively extended the same for one year, until Sept. 12, 2021, “unless earlier lifted or extended as “circumstances may warrant.”

The proclamation took effect on Sept. 13.

Under the proclamation, all government agencies were directed to give full assistance and mobilize resources for a faster disaster response.

National and local governments are also now allowed to continue using appropriate funds, including the Quick Response Funds, to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to continue to provide basic services to affected sectors.

In March, the President declared the country was in a state of calamity due to COVID-19, but this was to last for only six months.

That means that without signed Proclamation No. 1021, the state of calamity due to the virus would have expired this week.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the Department of Health reported 3257 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 279,526.