President Duterte expresses support for new AFP chief

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday, Jan. 4, expressed support for newly installed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr.

In his first public appearance in 2020, the President said he was “confident that the AFP will… achieve more milestones to protect our freedom and democratic values” under Santos, who formally replaced Gen. Noel Clement, who retires tomorrow, Jan. 5.

“It is my hope that you will carry out programs that will elevate the competence… and integrity of our uniformed personnel,” the President said.

Santos, for his part, had vowed to support the President’s war on drugs, and to “destroy armed threats.”

He also promised to incorporate “non-military” solutions to the country’s insurgency problem.

“As I assume for higher responsibility, I will be working and support the initiatives and programs under EO 70 and the established National Task Force on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict to address the non-military dimension of insurgency,” Santos told the media in a previous interview.